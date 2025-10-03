Megill (elbow) will be available for the NLDS after bouncing back from his relief outing Sunday versus the Reds with normal soreness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Megill struck out a pair in a 1-2-3 inning against the Reds in what was his first appearance since he landed on the 15-day injured list in late August with a right elbow flexor strain. The 31-year-old Megill notched 30 saves as the Brewers' primary closer this season, and he could return to the ninth-inning role now that he's deemed healthy. However, Abner Uribe also pitched well as the team's closer while Megill was injured, so manager Pat Murphy could consider either pitcher for save chances during the NLDS against the Cubs.