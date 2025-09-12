Megill (elbow) didn't recover as well as anticipated after his most recent bullpen session, but will throw another bullpen Saturday before facing possibly batters next week, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Megill has been working his way back from a right flexor strain, and while he didn't recover as well as he hoped, his timeline for return doesn't seem to have changed much. His initial plan was to return Tuesday, but a return later next week seems more likely given his tentatively scheduled live BP session.