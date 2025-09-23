The Brewers are hopeful Megill (elbow) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Megill has not had a smooth recovery from a right flexor strain that's kept him out all of September. He'll try throwing off the mound again Tuesday, though, with a 25-to-30 pitch, two "up" bullpen session. If that goes well, Megill could make it back for one appearance on the final day of the regular season as he tests out his readiness for the playoffs.