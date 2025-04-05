Megill gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his first save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Reds.

Getting his fist save chance of 2025, Megill looked amped up when he struck out Gavin Lux, the first batter he faced, on three pitches. With Devin Williams now a Yankee, Megill is set to be the main man in the Brewers' bullpen -- a role in which he amassed 21 saves last season while the Airbender was sidelined with back trouble. Through his first 3.1 innings this year, Megill has a 0.00 ERA and 6:0 K:BB.