The Brewers transferred Megill (paternity) to the restricted list Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Megill was placed on the paternity list Tuesday, and his move to the restricted list will allow Megill to spend extra time away from the team. Manager Craig Counsell said Megill is expected to return to the team Saturday, so the 29-year-old's availability for the postseason seemingly won't be affected.