Megill had a PRP injection this offseason after missing time during the 2025 season due to a forearm strain, Todd Rosiak of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Meanwhile, manager Pat Murphy suggested that he won't necessarily need defined roles for Megill and others at the back of the bullpen. "I don't feel like that at all," he said. "I feel like we'll look at the matchups and see what's best. We'll look at the health of the pitcher. You might see other guys in that mix too."

The Brewers' bullpen situation is especially tough to project, because they have so many different good options, even beyond Megill and Abner Uribe. Moreover, both Megill and Uribe are being priced in the draft market as near full-time closers. While their respective ratios and strikeouts mitigate some of the costs of missing out on saves, it's difficult to draft both and miss out on production at another position.