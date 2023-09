Megill will start Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

After giving up just one run and striking out 22 batters through 11.2 innings since Aug. 16, Megill will get an opportunity to open for Milwaukee and make the first start of his professional career. Megill has thrown up to two innings (twice) in an appearance this season, and he likely won't be expected to last much longer than that Wednesday.