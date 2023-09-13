Megill will serve as the Brewers' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

After giving up just one run and striking out 22 batters through 11.2 innings since Aug. 16, Megill will get an opportunity to make his first MLB start. Given that Megill hasn't thrown more than two innings in any of his appearances this season, he's unlikely to work more than once through the order before turning the game over to the bullpen. Wednesday would have been Colin Rea's turn in the rotation, so he'll presumably work as a bulk reliever behind Megill.