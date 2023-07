The Brewers optioned Megill to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

With the acquisition of Carlos Santana from Pittsburgh on Thursday, Megill will head back to the minors to free up a spot on the Brewers' roster. The 29-year-old righty holds a 4.60 ERA and 1.47 WHIP through 15.2 innings, but he could return to Milwaukee later this year if the Brewers are ever in need of a fresh bullpen arm.