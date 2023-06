The Brewers optioned Megill to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Prior to Wednesday, Megill had gone six consecutive appearances without giving up a run. However, he was lit up for three runs over 1.1 innings during a loss to Arizona and will now return to the minors where he holds a 9.95 ERA through 12.2 innings this season. The Brewers have yet to announce a corresponding move, but a bullpen replacement should be added prior to Friday's game against Cleveland.