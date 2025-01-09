Megill agreed to a one-year, $1.94 million contract with the Brewers on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The 31-year-old was in his first year of arbitration eligibility and should enter spring training as the favorite for saves after the Brewers traded closer Devin Williams to the Yankees last month. Megill tallied 21 saves and six holds with a 2.72 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB across a career-high 46.1 MLB innings.