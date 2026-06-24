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Brewers' Trevor Megill: Reaches double-digit saves

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Megill earned the save Tuesday against the Reds, tossing a scoreless ninth inning in Milwaukee's 2-0 victory.

Megill was handed a two-run lead in the ninth and needed just 12 pitches to retire Cincinnati in order, securing his 10th save of the season. The right-hander has held opponents scoreless in 13 of his last 14 appearances while piling up 19 strikeouts during that stretch. After a shaky start to the year, Megill has steadily lowered his ratios and continues to look like a lockdown late-inning option for Milwaukee. He now owns a 3.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 38:8 K:BB across 29 innings this season.

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