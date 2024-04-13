Megill (concussion) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Megill has been sidelined due to a concussion since April 3. He threw a bullpen session earlier in the week without any issues and doesn't project to spend much time on his rehab assignment, making it likely he returns to the Brewers' bullpen within a few days. Megill threw two scoreless innings and struck out three batters during Milwaukee's season-opening series against the Mets.