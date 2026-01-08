The Brewers and Megill avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.7 million contract Thursday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

It's a nice raise for Megill, who was eligible for salary arbitration for the second time. The 32-year-old notched a career-high 30 saves in 2025, collecting a 2.49 ERA and 60:17 K:BB over 47 regular-season innings. Megill should open the 2026 campaign as the Brewers' closer, but Abner Uribe could also be in the mix to save games.