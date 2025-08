Megill earned the save in in Monday's 3-1 win over Atlanta, throwing a spotless ninth inning. He struck out one.

The save was Megill's 25th of the year, and he hasn't given up a run since the start of July. The 31-year-old right-hander has just about been a lights-out closer for the Brewers in 2025 -- Megill owns a 1.52 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB over his last 29.2 innings since the beginning of May.