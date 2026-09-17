Megill earned the save in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Pirates, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Megill made quick work of the Pirates on Wednesday, needing just eight pitches to close out a one-run victory, locking down his 28th save this year. It was certainly an encouraging showing from Megill who had been a bit shaky of late, allowing three runs on six hits across 2.1 innings in his previous three appearances. Overall, the right-hander sports a 2.50 ERA with a 0.90 WHIP and 65:15 K:BB across 57.2 innings this season.