Megill earned the save in Game 1 of the World Series against Tampa Bay on Friday, giving up a run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout during the ninth inning.

The right-hander retired leadoff man Yandy Diaz on a groundout before loading the bases on two singles and a walk, and Megill seemingly escaped when Liam Hicks appeared to ground into a game-ending double play. However, the Rays successfully challenged the play at second to extend the game and cut the deficit to 3-2, but Megill responded with a strikeout to end the contest. It's the first run surrendered during the playoffs for Milwaukee's closer, who now has a 1.35 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB across 6.2 postseason innings.