Richards allowed a hit and a walk while striking out four over two scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday versus Pittsburgh.

Richards has now logged five scoreless innings across four appearances in June. He got off to a rocky start after he was traded from Tampa Bay to Milwaukee. The right-hander has a 4.15 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 28:4 K:BB across 21.2 innings this season. He remains an option in the middle innings for Milwaukee.