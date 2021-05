Richards and Willy Adames were acquired by the Brewers from the Rays on Friday in exchange for J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The right-hander has a 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB through 12 innings this season and should join his new team sometime this weekend. Feyereisen and Rasmussen both saw significant work for the Brewers, so Richards should step into a sizable hole in the bullpen.