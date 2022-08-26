Rosenthal (hamstring) left his rehab appearance Tuesday with a lat injury and is getting checked out by a doctor Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

The Brewers picked up Rosenthal from the Giants at the deadline, but his unfortunate injury history hasn't changed with his new team. Thoracic outlet syndrome and hip surgery wiped out his entire 2021 season, and he's since dealt with both hamstring and lat troubles. Whether or not he has time to make it back from his latest setback before the end of the season is unclear.