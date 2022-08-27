Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Rosenthal (hamstring/lat) is "probably" out for the remainder of the season, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Rosenthal spent the last several months recovering from a hamstring injury, but he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in mid-August. However, he left his rehab appearance Tuesday with a lat injury that will likely cost him the remainder of the season. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander is expected to be available for spring training in 2023 after missing two full seasons.
