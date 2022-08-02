Rosenthal (hamstring) was traded from the Giants to the Brewers on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Rosenthal will not be ready to pitch for "several weeks," but that did not stop the Brewers from acquiring his services just shy of two weeks after he signed with the Giants.
More News
-
Giants' Trevor Rosenthal: Won't contribute immediately•
-
Giants' Trevor Rosenthal: Signs with Giants•
-
Trevor Rosenthal: Dealing with hamstring cramp•
-
Trevor Rosenthal: Interest picking up again•
-
Trevor Rosenthal: Attracts interest from market•
-
Athletics' Trevor Rosenthal: Follow-up exam upcoming•