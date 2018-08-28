Supak threw six scoreless innings in a start with Double-A Biloxi on Monday.

Supak has been lights out of late, as Monday's outing marked the fifth time in seven starts he went at least five innings while giving up no runs. He has had a nice 2018 campaign, recording a 1.76 ERA over nine starts with High-A Carolina and a 3.12 ERA through 15 starts with Biloxi, while posting a 119:42 K:BB in 131.2 innings between both levels.

