Brewers' Trey Supak: Just misses no-hitter again
Supak fell one out short of a no-hitter Tuesday for the second time this season.
Supak threw 8.2 hitless innings in a May 30 start, and -- in a games scheduled for only seven innings -- he threw 6.2 hitless frames Tuesday before allowing a hit to the second-to-last batter he faced. While the no-hitters have eluded them, they help illustrate just how well Supak has pitched this season: over 19 starts with Double-A Biloxi, he has gone 10-4 with a 2.15 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 85:21 K:BB and .189 BAA over 117 innings.
