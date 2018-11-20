Supak's contract was purchased from Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Supak impressed across stops at Biloxi and High-A Carolina in 2018, prompting the Brewers to add him to their 40-man roster in advance of the Rule 5 draft. The 22-year-old right hander posted a combined 2.48 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 25 starts between the Mudcats and Shuckers.

More News
Our Latest Stories