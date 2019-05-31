Brewers' Trey Supak: One out short of no-hitter
Supak threw 8.2 hitless innings in a game with Double-A Biloxi on Thursday, allowing a double to the last batter he faced before being removed from the game.
Supak came as close as possible to a no-hitter Thursday, but ultimately saw his bid fall short. Despite the heartbreaking finish, Supak still managed to allow zero earned runs for the third outing in a row -- a span over which he threw 22.1 innings to lower his ERA from 2.76 to a sparkling 1.85. Supak isn't a big strikeout guy, but he now owns a 2.44 career ERA at the Double-A level. It seems likely the 23-year-old will get his first taste of Triple-A action at some point this summer.
