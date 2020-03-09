Brewers' Trey Supak: Optioned to minor league camp
Supak was optioned to minor league camp Monday.
Supak appeared in three spring games this season after pitching in just one a year ago, but that was mainly to get him some seasoning, as he was always a long shot at best to break camp with the big club. Supak's season figures to begin with Triple-A San Antonio, and he will be looking for far better results after being tagged for 31 earned runs over 30 innings pitched at the level a season. Supak was added to the 40-man roster over the offseason, so if he can turn things around he could get a chance to make his big league debut at some point in 2020.
