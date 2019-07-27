Brewers' Trey Supak: Promoted to Triple-A
Supak was promoted to Triple-A San Antonio on Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Supak has been solid with Double-A Biloxi this season, posting a 2.20 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with a 91:23 K:BB over 122.2 frames. He'll take one step close to the big leagues following Friday's promotion.
