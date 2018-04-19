Supak is 1-0 with a 0.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 15:7 K:BB in 15 innings over three starts with High-A Carolina.

Supak struggled a bit out of the gate after being promoted to Carolina last summer, but he posted a 2.41 ERA over his final eight appearances of 2017, and that has carried over to the start of the current campaign.

