Lutz went 2-for-3 with a home run, double, three walks and a stolen base for Low-A Wisconsin in its 19-5 win over Peoria on Monday.

Lutz put the full scope of his skill set on display Monday, showcasing the plus power and solid speed and plate discipline that made him a Competitive Balance Round A pick in 2017. It's the 19-year-old's contributions as a slugger that drive most of his intrigue in dynasty settings, and he's beginning to rack up the extra base hits with more regularity after a slow start to Midwest League play. Lutz has tallied three home runs, 11 doubles and a triple in just 70 at-bats over his last 18 games.