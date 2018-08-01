Lutz hit .304/.398/.569 with five home runs and 19 RBI in 27 games in July.

Lutz has come a long way since hitting just .181 in April, and his big month of July now has his OPS on the season up to .767. He will turn 20 years old this month, and has firmly established himself as one of the Brewers' top prospects.

