Lutz went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs in a game with Low-A Wisconsin on Thursday.

Lutz owned a woeful .366 OPS through 14 games this season, but he has started to heat up, going 8-for-27 (.296) with a home run, three doubles, and 4:7 BB:K -- good for a .925 OPS -- over his last seven contests. Lutz has not received much fanfare as a prospect just yet, but at 18 years old he posted a .957 OPS over 40 rookie-league games in 2017, and he was taken in the competitive balance round earlier last year, so he could make some noise this summer if his recent adjustments stick.