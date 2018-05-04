Brewers' Tristen Lutz: Getting on track
Lutz went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs in a game with Low-A Wisconsin on Thursday.
Lutz owned a woeful .366 OPS through 14 games this season, but he has started to heat up, going 8-for-27 (.296) with a home run, three doubles, and 4:7 BB:K -- good for a .925 OPS -- over his last seven contests. Lutz has not received much fanfare as a prospect just yet, but at 18 years old he posted a .957 OPS over 40 rookie-league games in 2017, and he was taken in the competitive balance round earlier last year, so he could make some noise this summer if his recent adjustments stick.
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...