Lutz was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with an unspecified injury Friday.

The Brewers didn't announce what injury Lutz is dealing with, and it's not yet clear whether he could spend more than the minimum of seven days on the shelf. The 22-year-old has appeared in 45 games for Double-A Biloxi to begin the year, and he's slashed .208/.284/.399 with seven home runs, 27 RBI, 22 runs and two stolen bases.