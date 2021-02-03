The Brewers announced Wednesday that Lutz will attend big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old is among a handful of the Brewers' more advanced prospects who will get the opportunity to showcase his skills at big-league camp before likely being reassigned to the minors shortly before Opening Day. Before the 2020 minor-league season was cancelled, Lutz most recently saw action at High-A Carolina, submitting a .255/.335/.419 slash line over 477 plate appearances in 2019.