Lutz is hitting only .182/.250/.299 in 84 plate appearances for High-A Carolina. He has 30 strikeouts, good for a 35.7 strikeout percentage.

Lutz, a Competitive Balance Round A pick in 2017, struggled early last season at Low-A but was better over the second half. He turns 21 in August, so he's not especially old for the level, but he hasn't faired all that well in full season ball after dominating in Rookie-level ball after getting drafted.