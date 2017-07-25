Stokes is hitting .248/.342/.448 with 14 home runs and 21 stolen bases through 98 games with High-A Carolina.
Stokes has not made much noise as a prospect up until this season, but the 21-year-old has already hit more home runs than he did in his three previous seasons combined (nine) and is on his way to setting a new career high for stolen bases as well. He has played regularly for Carolina this year and figures to continue doing so.
