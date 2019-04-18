Brewers' Troy Stokes Jr.: Activated from injured list
Stokes (lat) was activated from the injured list Thursday.
Stokes missed nearly two weeks, but it can often take far longer to recover from lat injuries, so his recovery went about as well as expected. Stokes will look to pick up where he left off after reaching base three times in his first game at Triple-A San Antonio.
