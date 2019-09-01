Brewers' Troy Stokes Jr.: Designated for assignment

Stokes Jr. was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Sunday.

Stokes has spent the entirety of the season with Triple-A San Antonio. He's managed just a .233/.341/.385 line across 95 games and was designated to create roster space for the activation of Brent Suter (elbow) and Jimmy Nelson (elbow).

