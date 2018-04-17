Brewers' Troy Stokes Jr.: Fast start with Double-A squad

Stokes is 13-for-39 (.333) with a home run, eight RBI, and 9:15 BB:K through 11 games with Double-A Biloxi.

Stokes is faring well in all three slash categories early on, as in addition to his healthy batting average, he owns a .480 OBP and has notched seven extra-base hits. Stokes has never really gained much notoriety as a prospect, but he is intriguing -- as is typically the case with players who hit 20 home runs and steal 30 bases, like Stokes did in 2017.