Brewers' Troy Stokes Jr.: Fast start with Double-A squad
Stokes is 13-for-39 (.333) with a home run, eight RBI, and 9:15 BB:K through 11 games with Double-A Biloxi.
Stokes is faring well in all three slash categories early on, as in addition to his healthy batting average, he owns a .480 OBP and has notched seven extra-base hits. Stokes has never really gained much notoriety as a prospect, but he is intriguing -- as is typically the case with players who hit 20 home runs and steal 30 bases, like Stokes did in 2017.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...