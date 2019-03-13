Brewers' Troy Stokes Jr.: Gets exit from big-league camp
The Brewers optioned Stokes to their minor-league camp Wednesday.
The Brewers added Stokes to their 40-man roster during the offseason, but that was merely to protect him from the Rule 5 draft rather than out of any recognition for his proximity to the big leagues. Stokes fell one home run and one steal shy of a 20-20 season at Double-A Biloxi in 2018 but struck out in 26.7 percent of his plate appearances, his highest rate at any level of the minors. The 23-year-old is projected to move up to Triple-A San Antonio this season and probably won't be in line for anything more than a September callup unless a slew of injuries hits the Milwaukee outfield.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking best fantasy baseball team names
From 'Acuna Moncada' to 'Last Man Stanton,' this list is something to behold
-
Fantasy baseball bounce-back candidates
SportsLine data scientist John Bollman has revealed 10 2019 Fantasy baseball bounce-back c...
-
Top 10 prospects to stash (besides Vlad)
Midseason call-ups have gone a long way to securing Fantasy championships in recent seasons,...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are good across all formats, but these 30 have specific qualities that make the...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...