Brewers' Troy Stokes Jr.: Hits IL with lat tightness

Stokes was placed on the 7-day injured list Sunday at Triple-A San Antonio due to left lat stiffness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers are hopeful that Stokes will only be in line for a brief absence, but a target date for his return likely won't emerge until he's cleared to resume throwing again. The 23-year-old is playing at the minors' highest level for the first time after spending all of 2018 at Double-A Biloxi, where he slashed .233/.343/.430 with 19 home runs and 19 steals across 551 plate appearances.