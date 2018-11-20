Brewers' Troy Stokes Jr.: Joins 40-man roster

Stokes had his contract purchased from Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Brewers decided to protect Stokes from the upcoming Rule 5 draft by adding him to their 40-man roster. The 22-year-old spent all of the 2018 campaign with the Shuckers, hitting .233/.343/.430 with 19 homers and 19 steals across 129 games. He'll likely progress to Triple-A in 2019, though his path to the majors is currently murky given Milwaukee's outfield depth.