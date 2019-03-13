Brewers' Troy Stokes Jr.: Leaves big-league camp

The Brewers optioned Stokes to their minor-league camp Wednesday.

The Brewers added Stokes to their 40-man roster during the offseason, but that was merely to protect him from the Rule 5 draft rather than out of any recognition for his proximity to the big leagues. Stokes fell one home run and one steal shy of a 20-20 season at Double-A Biloxi in 2018 but struck out in 26.7 percent of his plate appearances, his highest rate at any level of the minors. The 23-year-old is projected to move up to Triple-A San Antonio this season and probably won't be in line for anything more than a September callup unless a slew of injuries hits the Milwaukee outfield.

