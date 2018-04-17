Brewers' Tucker Neuhaus: Off to good start
Neuhaus is hitting .304 (14-for-46) with two home runs, eight RBI, and a 4:15 BB:K through 12 games with High-A Carolina.
Neuhaus did not make much noise in 2017, but he has early on in his first go-around at the High-A level. Neuhaus has some pedigree as a competitive balance pick in 2013, but he will also turn 23 this year, so this figures to be a pivotal year in his development.
