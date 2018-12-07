Gosewisch inked a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training with Milwaukee.

Gosewisch has played in 137 major-league games over the course of his career, though only 11 of those have occurred dating back to the start of the 2017 season. He spent the entirety of this past year at Triple-A Syracuse within the Nationals' system, slashing just .219/.310/.335 with three home runs and 25 RBI. The 35-year-old doesn't have a path to a big-league playing time with Manny Pina, Erik Kratz and Jacob Nattingham ahead of him on the catchers' pecking order, but he will provide additional depth heading into next season.

