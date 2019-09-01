Austin had his contract selected from Triple-A San Antonio by the Brewers on Sunday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Austin signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers in mid-August and hit well during his brief time with the Missions, posting a .333/.413/.611 slash line in 63 plate appearances. The 27-year-old struggled in 72 games between the Twins and Giants this season with a .686 OPS. Starting catcher Yasmani Grandal has been filling the short-side platoon at first base with the lefty-hitting Eric Thames since the trade deadline, a role Austin could help fill if he performs well.