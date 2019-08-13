Austin and the Brewers agreed to terms Tuesday on a minor-league contract, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Austin elected free agency over the weekend after he was designated for assignment by the Giants on Aug. 2, paving the way for him to join the fourth organization of his career. While he'll likely report to Triple-A San Antonio initially, Austin should stand a decent chance of surfacing with the Brewers before the end of the season. Since Jesus Aguilar was dealt to the Rays on July 31, the Brewers have been getting by with starting catcher Yasmani Grandal as a short-side platoon mate for lefty-hitting first baseman Eric Thames, but Austin might prove to be a more ideal replacement for Aguilar. The 27-year-old owns a career .250/.336/.529 line (127 wRC+) in 241 plate appearances versus left-handed pitching.