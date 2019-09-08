Austin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

The lineup the Brewers released earlier in the day included Austin at first base, but a correction wasn't issued by the team until shortly before opening pitch. It's unclear what prompted the team's decision to scratch Austin, who has gone 1-for-3 with four walks in five games since being called up from Triple-A San Antonio on Sept. 1. Primary first baseman Eric Thames will draw a rare start versus a lefty with the Cubs bringing southpaw Jon Lester to the hill for the series finale.