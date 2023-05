Black went 15-for-46 (.326) with three home runs, 12 RBI, 11 stolen bases and a 13:9 BB:K over his last 13 games with Double-A Biloxi.

Black hit just .212 over his first 11 games at the Double-A level, but he has put his power, on-base skills and speed on display all season, and his batting average is starting to follow suit. Given his hot start and the fact he was a first-round pick in 2021, he could find himself moving up prospect rankings when those are re-drawn.