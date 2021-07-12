The Brewers have selected Black with the 33rd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Black is a fantasy-over-reality prospect, showcasing big power with a strong hit tool during his freshman and junior years at Wright State. He hasn't faced great competition and has played in some pretty hitter-friendly parks, so we can't read too much into his gaudy numbers (slashed .383/.496/.683 this year), but his 52:84 K:BB in 113 college games was very impressive. Black is not very athletic and won't provide much defensive value as fringe-average defender at second base, but he has big-time bat speed and easy plus power to the pull side.